Enemy UAV warehouse, command and observation post, and support facilities have been struck, - General Staff
On September 29 and during the night of September 30, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key military targets belonging to the Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.
What was struck?
Thus, an enemy UAV depot was struck in Hranitne, Donetsk Oblast.
In Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast, Ukrainian troops struck a command and observation post belonging to an invading unit.
Additionally, a repair base for Russian units was struck in Starobilsk, Luhansk Oblast.
Other strikes
In addition, warehouses containing military supplies were struck in Azov, Manhush, Novoandriivka, and Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, as well as in Kumove in Crimea.
"Operations against key military targets of the Russian occupiers are ongoing," the General Staff emphasizes.
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