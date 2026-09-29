"Kasta" enemy radar stations, UAV command posts, and Russian ammunition depots have been struck, - General Staff

On September 28 and during the night of September 29, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key military targets belonging to the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strikes on radar stations and UAV command posts

In Mangush, Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian troops destroyed a 39N6 "Kasta" radar station.

In Kyrnosove and Novoaidar, Luhansk Oblast, enemy UAV command posts were destroyed.

Watch more: Bridge, aircraft, three boats and four radar stations: DIU’s "Prymary" carried out series of strikes on Russian military targets. VIDEO

Enemy depots have been struck

In addition, ammunition depots belonging to Russian units have been struck in Druzhne, Luhansk Oblast; Novoiehorivka, Kharkiv Oblast; and Kachkarske, Donetsk Oblast.

Furthermore, an enemy logistics depot has been struck in Komysh-Zoria, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

"Operations against key military targets of the Russian occupiers are ongoing," the General Staff emphasized.

Read more: Enemy "Pantsir-S2" air defense system, command posts, and UAV launch sites have been struck, - General Staff