"Kasta" enemy radar stations, UAV command posts, and Russian ammunition depots have been struck, - General Staff
On September 28 and during the night of September 29, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key military targets belonging to the Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.
Strikes on radar stations and UAV command posts
In Mangush, Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian troops destroyed a 39N6 "Kasta" radar station.
In Kyrnosove and Novoaidar, Luhansk Oblast, enemy UAV command posts were destroyed.
Enemy depots have been struck
In addition, ammunition depots belonging to Russian units have been struck in Druzhne, Luhansk Oblast; Novoiehorivka, Kharkiv Oblast; and Kachkarske, Donetsk Oblast.
Furthermore, an enemy logistics depot has been struck in Komysh-Zoria, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
"Operations against key military targets of the Russian occupiers are ongoing," the General Staff emphasized.
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