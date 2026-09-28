Bridge, aircraft, three boats and four radar stations: DIU’s "Prymary" carried out series of strikes on Russian military targets. VIDEO

Operators from the ‘Prymary’ special forces unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence carried out a series of strikes against the military infrastructure of the Russian occupiers, targeting the enemy’s logistics, communications and radar facilities, as well as their aviation and naval equipment.

According to Censor.NET, the results of the combat operations were released by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

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Among the targets struck, intelligence officers cite a railway bridge across the North Crimean Canal, which was used by the occupiers for logistics.

Nine targets were also struck, including communications towers, electronic warfare and radio electronic reconnaissance equipment, coastal radar stations and MESH repeaters.

Read more: Enemy "Pantsir-S2" air defense system, command posts, and UAV launch sites have been struck, - General Staff

Separately, the ‘Prymary’ targeted a Russian radar system. The ‘Nebo-U’ radar, the P-18 ‘Terek’ radar command post and two ‘Kasta-2E’ stations were hit.

The enemy’s air force was not spared either. Ukrainian operators struck a Russian L-39 ‘Albatros’ combat-training jet.

The ‘Prymary’ located three further targets on the water: a BK-10 high-speed assault craft, a BK-16 transport and landing craft, and a ‘Mangust’ high-speed patrol boat.

Read more: BK-16 landing craft, electronic warfare complex, UAV control point, and enemy warehouses were hit, - General Staff

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