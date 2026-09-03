BK-16 landing craft, electronic warfare complex, UAV control point, and enemy warehouses were hit, - General Staff

On September 2 and during the night of September 3, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of enemy military targets.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Damage to the boat

In Sevastopol, in the occupied Crimea, the BK-16 landing craft was hit. The extent of the damage is being determined.

The General Staff reported that the BK-16 is a high-speed transport and landing craft of Project 02510, designed to transport and land troops, including on unfortified coastlines, as well as to carry out patrol and counter-sabotage missions. The boat has a full displacement of approximately 20.5 metric tons and a length of approximately 16 meters. It has a crew of 2 and can carry up to 19 troops. The boat can be equipped with machine guns and grenade launchers.

A Blow to Electronic Warfare

In addition, a "Krasukha-4" electronic warfare mobile station was destroyed in the area of the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol.

"Krasukha-4" (1RL257) is a mobile, long-range electronic warfare system designed to jam the onboard radars of aircraft and helicopters, as well as the radar systems of unmanned aerial vehicles. The system is also capable of interfering with communications systems and other electronic systems.

Read: The General Staff confirmed an attack on the "NOVATEK-Ust-Luga" oil refinery: damage followed by a fire

Other Lesions

In the Maryino area (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), an enemy UAV command post was struck.

In addition, in Donetsk Oblast, an enemy unit’s UAV depot was struck in Zhelanne, and an enemy ammunition depot was struck in the Ilovaisk area.

Among other things, enemy targets at the "Vostochny" training ground in Novopetrivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, were struck.

The General Staff added that the extent of the damage is still being determined.