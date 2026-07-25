Russian missile boat, two cargo ships, radar station and oil platform were hit, - SSU

The SSU continues to systematically undermine Russia's military capabilities and disrupt its logistics chains.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the SSU.

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What is affected?

As reported, on the night of July 25, the Service’s long-range drones successfully struck several military targets in Rostov-on-Don.

As a result of the strike:

The 92N6E "Grave Stone" multifunctional radar station and its antenna tower have been destroyed. They are components of the S-400 "Triumph" air defense missile system. The Russian Federation is using these systems to fire on Ukraine;

A "Tor-M2" anti-aircraft missile system and a "Pole-21" electronic warfare system were destroyed;

Two warehouses containing FPV drones were hit.

In the waters of the Caspian Sea, SSU drones struck:

the oil production platform at the "Filanovsky" field;

the cargo ship Port Olya 2 and the dry cargo ship Begey. Both vessels are subject to international sanctions and were used to transport military cargo between Iran and Russia;

Project 12418 "Molniya" missile boat.

Watch more: Large-scale mechanised assault by Russian Federation in Donetsk region has been repelled: 7 tanks and "Tornado-S" have been destroyed, and 123 occupiers have been eliminated, - "Azov". VIDEO

"By carrying out terrorist attacks on Ukrainian ports in the south, the Russian Federation is attempting to block Ukrainian shipping. These enemy actions will receive a lawful response from the SBU within the framework of Ukraine’s inalienable right to self-defense. Russia’s war will be driven back to its ‘home port,’ and the Service’s special operations will accelerate this process," the SSU emphasizes.

What led up to this?