Defense forces struck Russian Su-24 and launch site for Russian strike UAVs – General Staff

On September 15 and during the night of September 16, a Su-24 aircraft, a launch site for attack drones, UAV command posts, an ammunition depot, and Russian fuel depots in the occupied territories were struck.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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A Russian Su-24 aircraft was struck at its home airfield in Saki in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The extent of his injuries is currently being determined.

The launch site of the attack UAVs was hit

Near the city of Donetsk, Ukrainian forces struck a facility used by Russian troops to store, prepare, and launch attack drones.

In addition, UAV command posts belonging to the occupying forces were struck in Staromlynivka and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, as well as in Pokrovsk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

An ammunition depot and fuel depots were destroyed

A Russian military ammunition depot was struck in Dovzhansk, Luhansk region.

In Rovenky, in the Luhansk region, and in Berdiansk, in the Zaporizhzhia region, fuel and lubricant storage facilities belonging to the occupying forces have been struck.

The General Staff noted that operations against the enemy's key military targets are ongoing.

See more: Russian strikes on six regions: people killed, dozens injured. PHOTO