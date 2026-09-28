Enemy "Pantsir-S2" air defense system, command posts, and UAV launch sites have been struck, - General Staff

On September 27 and during the night of September 28, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key military targets belonging to the Russian army.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What was struck?

As reported, a "Pantsir-S2" anti-aircraft missile and gun system was struck in the vicinity of the settlement of Seltso in the Bryansk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

In Vinohradivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, an enemy UAV command post and a temporary deployment site for an enemy UAV unit were struck.

In Donetsk, Donetsk Oblast, a facility used for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack UAVs was struck.

Watch more: Fighters from "Steel Border" unit destroyed enemy self-propelled artillery, guns, shelters and UAVs in Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. VIDEO

"The systematic targeting of such facilities is aimed at reducing the frequency with which the Russian army deploys attack drones and at maximally weakening its ability to use them to strike targets on Ukrainian territory," the General Staff explained.

A repair unit and ammunition depots were struck

In addition, in the Donetsk region, a repair unit was struck in Mariupol; ammunition depots were struck in Makiivka and Ustynivka; and a depot containing logistical supplies belonging to the Russian occupiers was struck in Nikolske.

Operations against key military targets of the Russian aggressor are ongoing.

Watch more: "Phoenix" pilots struck Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepok" and "Uragan" multiple rocket launchers in Toretsk area. VIDEO