Drapatyi wants to retain mainly officers with combat experience in General Staff, - media

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi is set to reshuffle personnel at the General Staff. He plans to retain in their posts mainly those officers who have combat experience.

According to Censor.NET, Suspilne reports this, citing sources.

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A source has confirmed media reports that on 28 September, Drapatyi convened the heads of all structural units of the General Staff and announced the start of a personnel review.

The publication reports that by 2 October, the heads of these units must provide information on officers and generals who, since 2022, have had no practical experience of carrying out combat missions as part of formations at battalion, brigade, corps or army group level.

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However, this will not necessarily mean dismissal. Some officers may be transferred to posts within the armed forces, whilst those with up-to-date combat experience will be selected for the General Staff.

Officers who are eligible for discharge from service and a pension must decide by 2 October whether to remain in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Sources added that it is currently unknown how many military personnel will be affected by the personnel review.

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