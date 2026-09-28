Drapatyi paid working visit to Unmanned Systems Forces Training Center. PHOTO
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi and Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Brigadier General Sviatoslav Zaiets paid a working visit to the Unmanned Systems Forces Training Center.
As Censor.NET reports, the center announced the visit in a Facebook post.
Drapatyi and Zaits reviewed military training
During the visit, Mykhailo Drapatyi and Sviatoslav Zaits reviewed how training is organized, the training sites, and the conditions in which service members train.
The military leaders paid particular attention to the training of specialists for Unmanned Systems Forces units.
They also discussed practical training and the use of current combat experience in preparing service members.
"The visit provided an important assessment of the Training Center team’s work and additional motivation to further improve the personnel training system," the post said.
- Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that our troops had achieved significant results in the Lyman sector of Donetsk Oblast as part of Operation‘Vivaldi’ and that the Airborne Forces group had made progress as part of another active defence operation.
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