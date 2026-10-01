Occupier in Debaltseve assesses work of Ukrainian defenders: "That’s what single HIMARS does to building. Only six Christmas trees are left.". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a Russian occupier demonstrating the aftermath of a strike on a building at the entrance to the occupied town of Debaltseve in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, he claims the target was struck by a Ukrainian crew operating a "HIMARS" multiple launch rocket system.
The footage shows the devastated area near the road junction. An occupier off-camera complains about the devastating effects of a single strike and claims that a large building used to stand on this site.
"Well, look what a single ‘HIMARS’ does to a building. It used to be a huge building, absolutely massive; now there are just six Christmas trees left. This is at the entrance to Debaltseve, right at the junction," the Russian comments on what he has seen.
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