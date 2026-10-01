Power outage schedules have been cancelled, but situation in certain regions may change, - Ministry of Energy

The implementation of hourly power outage schedules has been suspended for now, but some consumers in five regions remain without power.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, according to Censor.NET.

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Power outage

As a result, some consumers in the Kirovohrad, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions are temporarily without power.

Crews are currently working on repairs wherever the security situation allows.

See more: Russia attacked Trypilska TPP: generating equipment damaged. PHOTO

The schedules have been canceled

"The power outage schedules have been suspended for now. However, the situation in the power grid may change in certain regions. Please follow the latest updates on the official websites of distribution system operators.



In the evening, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., we urge you to use electricity sparingly; this helps reduce the load on the power grid," the ministry stated.