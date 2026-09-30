Russia attacked Trypilska TPP: generating equipment damaged. PHOTO
Today, generating equipment at the Trypilska Thermal Power Station was damaged as a result of Russian strikes.
This was reported by the Centrenergo press office, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Our top priority right now is to assess the condition of the equipment and determine the scope of the work required. As soon as the security situation allows, our specialists will begin repair work. The team knows what to do and is continuing to work," the statement reads.
For security reasons, the company is not currently commenting on further details regarding the consequences of the attack.
Strikes on the energy sector
- Earlier, Prime Minister Koretskyi stated that Russia had switched to massive strikes on the energy infrastructure.
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