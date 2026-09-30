Russia has switched to massive strikes on energy sector, - Koretskyi

Russia has carried out its most extensive combined attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure since the end of the last heating season.

This was announced by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Russia has moved to launching massive strikes on energy infrastructure. Last night, energy facilities in Kyiv, the Kyiv region and other regions were attacked with missiles and drones.



Since the summer, there has been virtually not a single day when the enemy has not attacked the energy infrastructure. But such a massive and combined attack has taken place for the first time since the end of the last heating season," the head of government emphasised.

The Prime Minister noted that local authorities must check the readiness of backup power systems at critical facilities in their communities and complete all work on their installation and connection as quickly as possible.

Read more: Power outages in Kyiv and six regions due to Russian strikes – Ministry of Energy

"In total, 11 regions of the country have come under attack since yesterday evening. In addition to the energy sector, the enemy has once again targeted residential buildings, social infrastructure, civilian enterprises and the railway.



As of this moment, 14 people are known to have been injured across the country. Sadly, five people have died, including a child. Our sincere condolences go out to their families and loved ones," added Koretskyi.

Read more: Funds to cover $27 billion in expenditure have not yet been found, - Koretskyi

What led up to this?

As reported, the enemy launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: two people were killed, there are casualties and damage in three districts.

A house in Vyshhorod was destroyed and a child was killed, with others injured, following a Russian missile and drone strike on the Kyiv region.

DTEK noted that the enemy had damaged the energy infrastructure: there were power cuts in Kyiv due to the shelling.

Read more: Enemy damaged energy infrastructure: Power outages occurred in Kyiv due to shelling, - DTEK