Rescue worker Volodymyr Skovorodka – athlete who set Ukrainian record – was injured in second strike on Kyiv, - Vyhivskyi. PHOTOS

Emergency rescue operations and fire-fighting efforts are continuing in Kyiv and the surrounding region at sites hit by enemy shelling.

This was reported on Telegram by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Vyhivskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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A child has died in Vyshhorod

He noted that overnight, the Russians launched rocket and drone attacks on 10 regions and the capital. Residential buildings, a shopping and entertainment centre, administrative buildings, energy facilities and utility structures were hit. Sadly, there have been fatalities. A Russian strike in Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, killed a child. My condolences to the family and loved ones.

Strike on a supermarket

This morning, the occupiers attacked an ordinary supermarket on the outskirts of the capital. The fire has now been extinguished. In Kyiv, one person was killed and another injured as a result of this morning’s shelling.

"Among those injured in the capital is rescue worker Volodymyr Skovorodka. He is known as an athlete who set a Ukrainian record. A few years ago, in memory of his fallen colleagues, Volodymyr ran more than 60 kilometres in full combat gear. Today, he was helping the injured and came under renewed shelling himself. I wish all the injured a speedy recovery," explained Vyhovskyi.

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The necessary units are working at the sites of the shelling; police are documenting yet more war crimes and taking statements regarding damaged or destroyed property. Meanwhile, the Russians continue to attack our cities. We urge citizens to remain in safe places during air raid alerts and when there is a threat of shelling.

Watch more: Enemy launched ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: two people have been killed, there are casualties and damage in three districts (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

Shelling on 30 September

As reported, on the night of 30 September, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles, resulting in two confirmed fatalities.

In the Kyiv region, the Russians killed a child in the Vyshhorod district.

According to the Air Force, Russia fired ‘Zircon’ and ‘Iskander’ missiles.

The Russians also struck the Rivne region.

In the Cherkasy region, the Russians attacked an infrastructure facility.

A supermarket was damaged in the Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region.

Read: Night-time attack on Kyiv: debris fell in a residential courtyard; a non-residential building caught fire