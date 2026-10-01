Reports from occupied Crimea indicate that power substation has been hit. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, reports emerged on the morning of 1 October that a power substation in the village of Nyzhnohirskyi had been hit. As a result, settlements in several districts across the peninsula were left without electricity, whilst in Armiansk there are also reports of a water shortage.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel ‘Krymsky Veter’, part of the settlement in Nyzhnohirskyi was left without electricity following the strike.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"A power substation in the village of Nyzhnohirskyi was struck. Part of the village is without power," the statement reads.

According to the channel, the incident involved the 110/35/10 kV "Nyzhnohirska" substation, with transformers having an installed capacity of 50 MVA. It serves as the centre for the supply and distribution of electricity to consumers in the Nyzhnohirskyi district.

At the same time, power supply issues are also being reported in other parts of the occupied peninsula. The Krasnohvardeiskyi (Kurmanskyi) district has been without power since last night. There are also reports of power cuts affecting a number of villages in the Pervomaiskyi district and the settlement of Chornomorske.

In Armiansk, according to reports, there is currently a simultaneous lack of both electricity and water supply.

The occupying company "Krymenergo" has confirmed that energy facilities have been hit.

Read more: Operation "Crimean switch off": further 38 power substations have been struck in Russia and temporarily occupied territories. VIDEO