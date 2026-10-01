The Russian Ministry of Defense plans to draft 120,000 people into military service during the fall draft campaign.

This was stated by Colonel General Yevgeny Burdinsky, head of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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According to a representative of the Russian General Staff, the transfer of conscripts from assembly points to their places of service will begin on October 10.

Burdinsky, as usual, assured that the new recruits would allegedly not be sent to carry out missions as part of the so-called "special military operation" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. However, human rights activists and analysts have repeatedly documented cases of Russian conscripts being deployed in combat operations, as well as pressure being exerted on them to forcibly sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

During the previous spring draft, more than 140,000 conscripts were enlisted into the Russian army.

It should be noted that starting in 2026, Russia introduced the so-called "continuous conscription" system, under which the issuance of draft notices and conscription take place year-round, while the actual deployment of recruits to military units occurs twice a year—in the spring and fall.

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