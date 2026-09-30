European defence companies supplying weapons to Ukraine are potential "military targets" for Russia, says Russian Foreign Ministry

The Kremlin has said that European defence companies producing weapons for Ukraine are "legitimate and potential military targets" for Russia.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova made the statement on 30 September, according to Censor.NET.

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Zakharova was responding to a question about the possibility of establishing a factory in Poland to produce Patriot interceptor missiles for Ukraine.

Russian threats against Europe

She claimed that European countries are directly involved in the war through their military support for Ukraine.

"Arms factories in European countries that produce weapons for Ukraine are potential military targets for Russia. It should not be assumed that military facilities outside Ukrainian territory that produce weapons for the Kyiv regime will be safe. Anyone who thinks so is mistaken," Zakharova said.

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The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson also said that Moscow regards the opening of defence factories and joint production facilities in Europe as directly involving those countries in the war.

"European countries are directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict. They are doing more than providing assistance. By opening arms factories and joint ventures, they are becoming fully involved in it," she said.

According to Zakharova, such activity allegedly does not bring the war closer to an end but prolongs it.

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