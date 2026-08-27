Russia is threatening the United Kingdom with a "response" over its support for Ukraine. Officials in Moscow say that British military facilities and equipment could become targets.

This was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, according to Censor.NET.

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According to her, the United Kingdom will not "be able to avoid responsibility" for supplying Ukraine with Storm Shadow missiles and the technology to manufacture them.

"Any British military facilities and equipment in Ukraine and beyond its borders could be targeted in response to Ukrainian strikes carried out with British weapons on Russian territory," Zakharova said

Read more: New mobilization will hit Russian middle class: Britain predicted threat to Putin’s regime

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ukraine is using British drones to carry out strikes deep inside Russia.

Subsequently, Moscow threatened the United Kingdom with "consequences" over reports that London had supplied drones to Kyiv for strikes on Russian territory. In response, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated that Britain would continue to support Ukraine as it has done so far, and that this would not change.

What led up to this?