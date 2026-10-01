Enemy strikes Pavlohrad: three wounded

On the afternoon of October 1, Russian invaders once again attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Three people were wounded as a result of the enemy strike.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha.

Among the injured are a 69-year-old woman and two men, aged 24 and 42.

Three injured people have been hospitalized

According to the head of the Regional State Administration, the woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The men are in moderate condition.

Medical personnel are providing all the victims with the necessary care.

What led up to this?

Over the past day, the Dnipropetrovsk region was also under enemy attack. A 33-year-old man was killed in the regional capital as a result of a rocket attack.



Over the past day, Russian troops carried out more than sixty strikes on villages and towns in the Nikopol district.

Read more: Dnipropetrovsk region hit by nearly 30 Russian attacks in one day: six killed, 28 injured