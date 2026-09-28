Dnipropetrovsk region hit by nearly 30 Russian attacks in one day: six killed, 28 injured

Photo: Дніпропетровська ОВА

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported nearly 30 Russian attacks on Dnipro and six districts of the region during the day.

As Censor.NET reports, he said this in a Telegram post.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Three people killed in Dnipro

Three people were killed and another 21 injured in Russian attacks on Dnipro. Three women were hospitalized in moderate condition. The other injured people will receive treatment at home.

Fires broke out in the Dniprovskyi and Samarivskyi districts.

In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces attacked the district center and the Dubovykivska community. A logistics company branch was damaged.

According to Hanzha, three people were killed in the district. A 15-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man were hospitalized in serious condition. A 31-year-old man is also in the hospital in moderate condition.

See more: Russians strike Kramatorsk with "Uragan": 9 people wounded. PHOTOS

Other districts of the region also hit

Nikopol and the Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka communities came under attack in the Nikopol district. A shop, a residential building, a cultural institution and a lyceum were damaged.

A 41-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were injured. They will receive outpatient treatment.

A 67-year-old man was injured in the Zelenodolska community of the Kryvyi Rih district. He is in hospital in serious condition.

In the Kamianske district, Russian forces struck the Krynychanska community. Warehouses were damaged. Medical personnel hospitalized a 49-year-old man.

It was reported earlier that Russia struck an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia on September 28. Thirty-two people were injured, and a fire broke out at the impact site.

See more: Russians strike Kramatorsk with "Uragan": 9 people wounded. PHOTOS