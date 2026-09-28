Russia strikes infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia: 33 injured, fire at impact site (updated)

On the afternoon of 28 September, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia. The enemy targeted a piece of the city’s infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semikin.

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According to preliminary reports, several people were injured as a result of the strike.

Emergency services are at the scene

A fire broke out at the site following the strike. Rescue workers and other emergency services are already at the scene.

Details regarding the number of casualties and the consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

Watch more: Russia struck Zaporizhzhia: bodies of two women were recovered from rubble of destroyed building. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Casualties reported

Subsequently, Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the regional defence council, reported that seven people had been injured as a result of the strike.

"Two of the injured are in a serious condition, and four others are in a moderately serious condition," Semikin clarified.

As of 16:00,30 civilians had been injured as a result of the strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

"Twenty men and ten women. Three people injured during the attack on an infrastructure facility sustained serious injuries, but medics assure us that their injuries are not life-threatening," the Regional Military Administration reported.

As of 5:52 p.m., 32 people were known to have been injured.

"The number of injured has risen to 32," the Regional Military Administration reported.

UPDATE

"Another person has been reported injured. The total is now 33," the Regional Military Administration said at 7:46 p.m.