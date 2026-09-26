Russia struck Zaporizhzhia: bodies of two women were recovered from rubble of destroyed building. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the morning of 26 September, Russian troops carried out several strikes on Zaporizhzhia. A private house was destroyed as a result of the attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semikin.

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According to him, a fire broke out in the private house following one of the strikes. It is believed that two people may have been trapped under the rubble.

Rescue workers promptly began clearing the rubble of the destroyed building and searching for people.

Rescuers found the bodies of two victims

At around 6.37 am, it emerged that the body of a woman had been recovered from the rubble. At that point, another person remained trapped beneath the debris.

Subsequently, rescue workers found the body of a second woman beneath the rubble. According to the head of the Regional State Administration, it was not possible to save either of the two people.

"My sincere condolences to their families and loved ones," said Semikin.

A market was also hit

In addition to a private house, one of Zaporizhzhia’s markets was damaged as a result of the morning attack.

The consequences of the Russian strike and the extent of the damage are currently being assessed.

Read more: Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia this morning: there were hits and one person was wounded

The aftermath of the attack



















