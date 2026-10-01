Fifteen organisers of sham elections to Russian State Duma in occupied Kherson region have been notified of charges against them, - Office of the Prosecutor General. PHOTO

In the Kherson region, 15 Ukrainian citizens have been identified and notified in absentia that they are suspected of collaboration.

This was reportedby the Office of the Prosecutor General, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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They organised ‘elections’ to the Russian State Duma

It is noted that all of them were involved in organising and conductingthe so-called‘elections’ to the Russian State Duma, which the occupying authorities held on 18–20 September 2026.

To facilitate this process, the occupying administration set up an extensive network of illegal electoral bodies, recruiting Ukrainian citizens to work within them.

Among those identified by law enforcement agencies:

two are heads of the "Kherson Oblast Electoral Commission". They coordinated the work of the territorial and polling station "commissions", ensured the registration of "candidates" and organised the electoral process;

Seven were heads of "territorial electoral commissions" in the Nyzhniosirohozka, Ivanivska, Novokakhovska, Kakhovska, Kalanchak, Henichesk and Holoprystan communities. They organised the work of polling stations, supplied them with ballot papers, co-ordinated the activities of other illegal electoral bodies and collected preliminary data on the number of ‘votes’;

Six were heads of ‘polling station electoral commissions’ in the Ivanivka ‘municipal district’, Verkhniy Rohachyk, Tavrichanka, Rozdolne, Novotroitske and Askania-Nova. They organised the work of the polling stations, drew up ‘electoral rolls’, ensured that campaigning took place and encouraged local residents to ‘vote’.

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In addition, mobile teams formed a separate link in the illegal process; their members went door-to-door and encouraged people to ‘express their will’.

Thus, each of the 15 suspects performed a specific role within a unified system created by the occupying administration to conduct the illegal elections.

The identification of other individuals is ongoing

It is noted that law enforcement agencies are continuing to identify other individuals involved in organising and conducting the illegal ‘electoral process’ in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region.

The actions of all of them are classified under Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kherson region.