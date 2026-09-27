Arbuzov, former head of National Bank of Ukraine and deputy prime minister under Yanukovych, has become member of Russian State Duma

The former Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine and former Deputy Prime Minister in Viktor Yanukovych’s government, Serhii Arbuzov, has been elected to the Russian State Duma. He has joined the "Fair Russia" party’s parliamentary group.

This was revealed in a post by Ruslan Tatarinov, the head of the faction’s secretariat, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

In congratulating his party colleagues on winning seats in the State Duma of the 9th convocation, Tatarinov named Arbuzov among the faction’s newcomers and described him as a politician who "did not support the Zelenskyy regime in Ukraine".

In the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Arbuzov headed regional group No. 5, into which Russia had included the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, specifically the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as well as Crimea.

Read more: North Korea is learning from war in Ukraine and building up its military capabilities, - Budanov

What is known about Serhiy Arbuzov

Serhii Arbuzov was born in 1976 in Donetsk.

During Yanukovych’s presidency, from 23 December 2010 to December 2012, he served as Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine. In December 2012, he was appointed First Deputy Prime Minister in Mykola Azarov’s government.

Following Azarov’s resignation on 28 January 2014, Arbuzov served as acting Prime Minister of Ukraine until 27 February 2014.

Following the Revolution of Dignity, Arbuzov fled Ukraine to Russia. Since 22 April 2014, he has been wanted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs on suspicion of an offence under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation, embezzlement or acquisition of property through abuse of official position on a particularly large scale), which relates, in particular, to the financing of the BTB (Banking Television) channel.

In 2014, he was subject to EU sanctions, but in March 2021, he and former Minister of Education Dmytro Tabachnyk were removed from the sanctions list.

In April 2025, the National Security and Defence Council imposed sanctions against him.