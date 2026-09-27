North Korea is learning from war in Ukraine and building up its military capabilities, - Budanov

North Korea is upgrading its weaponry based on its experience of combat operations in Ukraine.

This was stated by the Head of the President’s Office, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with Newsforce, according to Censor.NET.

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"North Korea is learning from our war and arming itself. The world must recognise this link whilst there is still time. It has long been known that, in addition to supplying weapons and materials to Russia, North Korea is sending its own troops directly to fight against Ukraine. At the same time, North Korea itself is improving its weaponry based on the experience gained from combat operations in Ukraine," said the official.

In particular, according to Budanov, the DPRK is also introducing new types of weapons into service, some of which are of Russian manufacture.

"North Korea has already established mass production of single-use attack drones. And this does nothing to promote stability in the Korean region. And when you see the North Korean regime militarising so rapidly, the question naturally arises: why? First and foremost, to be prepared for active hostilities in its region. Incidentally, just recently there was another incident on the demarcation line between the Republic of Korea and North Korea. The situation is escalating by the day. And it is only a matter of time before a trigger event occurs that could lead to uncontrollable consequences," said the Head of the Presidential Office.

Read more: Ukraine could begin mass deployment of interceptor drones within few months, - Budanov

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