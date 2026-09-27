Ukraine could begin mass deployment of interceptor drones within few months, - Budanov

Ukraine's widespread use of interceptor drones could begin within a few months.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said this in comments to reporters, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

Indeed, Budanov noted that the prototypes are already being tested in combat conditions and are shooting down enemy drones.

"We're now testing prototypes not in laboratories as we used to, but in real-world conditions, and they're doing their job," noted the head of the Presidential Office.

He added that the focus now is on scaling up the production and deployment of such systems.

Read more: Ukraine is calling for immediate ceasefire, whilst Russia is looking for excuses, - Budanov

What led up to it

Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s interception rate for "Shahed" drones currently stands at 55%. In September, the Russians had already launched more than 2,730 "Shahed" drones at Ukraine; more than 1,500 were shot down or neutralized.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting: interceptor tests and Russia’s technological plans for 2027 discussed