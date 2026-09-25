Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting: interceptor tests and Russia’s technological plans for 2027 discussed

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting on September 25 to discuss the results of interceptor drone tests against jet-powered Shaheds and Russia’s technological plans for 2027.

He reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

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Interceptors and production

According to the president, the meeting heard reports on shoot-down rates and the experience of interception teams.

"The main systems that can strengthen our defense have been identified. We are accelerating production. New decisions have also been made on setting up production of various types of jet engines in Ukraine," he wrote.

Read more: Zelenskyy warns of possible serious drone shortage for Armed Forces in January–February

Russia’s technological plans for 2027

Zelenskyy said the meeting heard a detailed report from Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence on Russia’s technological plans for 2027: the systems the enemy is counting on, its production capabilities and the schemes used to supply components to Russia. According to the president, Ukraine is adjusting its countermeasures in response to these threats.

The president identified new sanctions packages from Ukraine’s partners as a priority for the Foreign Ministry and the diplomatic service as a whole. The sanctions should target the covert schemes Russia uses to support drone and missile production, particularly ballistic missile production.

Protecting infrastructure

The meeting also adopted additional measures to protect data center infrastructure and other facilities critical to communications and ensure their uninterrupted operation.

"These decisions must be fully implemented at every level. Government officials and heads of the security services bear personal responsibility for this," Zelenskyy stressed.

Read more: China is providing Russia with drones that fly up to windows and lie in wait for people – Zelenskyy