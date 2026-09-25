Zelenskyy warns of possible serious drone shortage for Armed Forces in January–February

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine could face difficulties supplying the Armed Forces with drones and missiles in early 2027 if it does not cover its defence budget shortfall in the autumn and in December.

He made the remarks during an online conversation with the media, Censor.NET reports.

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Budget shortfall could mean drone shortage

According to Zelenskyy, a total of $28 billion is needed to fund drones, missiles and supplies for service members, as well as part of their pay.

"About a third of that money, perhaps even a little more, is for drones in January, February and March. If we do not order and pay for them in October and November, we will face serious challenges in January and February," he explained.

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The president said Ukraine had discussed the shortfall in detail with the European Union, the president of the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund.

Zelenskyy called on the European Commission to speed up the second tranche of the €90 billion package.

Government’s task

Zelenskyy also said the Cabinet of Ministers would soon work out the details of a mechanism to cover the $27 billion funding shortfall, including the possibility of securing some of the money through a drone deal.

"I passed this entire plan to Ukraine’s prime minister, together with the finance minister and Umerov, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service. Some of this money could come through a drone deal. This team will work out all the details, and a meeting will take place either in Ukraine or in Brussels soon," the president added.

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