Mediators are discussing Black Sea truce with Russia, and Ukraine is awaiting response, - Zelenskyy
President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is awaiting a response from Egypt, India, Turkey, and the countries of the Middle East regarding the proposal for a reciprocal ceasefire in the Black Sea.
The head of state stated this in remarks to reporters, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Egypt, India, Turkey, and representatives from the Middle East. I’ve had separate conversations with the leaders of these countries, and our Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also held talks with their counterparts in these countries. This is a request these countries have made to us. It is also our request to unblock the Black Sea. There were proposals from these countries, and we said, ‘Let’s have a reciprocal ceasefire in the Black Sea’ so that agricultural products can be delivered without hindrance to the relevant countries, as well as to other countries," he explained.
According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has benefited from these countries. Some of them proposed their own approach to how things should be done.
"We are currently awaiting a response from these countries, which were supposed to have contacted the Russian side after us or at the same time. So far, we have not received a response," the head of state added.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that Egypt, India, and Turkey proposed options for overcoming the Black Sea blockade.
- Turkish leader Erdogan stated that Ankara is stepping up diplomatic efforts to resume grain exports via the Black Sea.
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