China is providing Russia with drones that fly up to windows and lie in wait for people – Zelenskyy

China is sharing new drone-related technologies with Russia. In particular, it is providing drones that can fly directly up to a building’s window, hover there and wait for people to appear.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Use of such drones in Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that the Russians had already tried to use these technologies in Ukraine. According to him, these are currently small drones undergoing practical testing under wartime conditions.

"Examples include a drone that flies in through a window, hovers inside and attacks when people enter the room. The problem is that China is very close to such technologies and will share them with Russia. And this is true: they have already begun doing so. To be very precise, this is taking place directly on Ukrainian territory. There have already been several cases in which they tried to use this new technology — not on a large scale, but they are moving in this direction and going through the preparation and practical testing stage," the president said.

Read more: US and China have begun trade talks ahead of meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping in Washington, - Bloomberg

Timelines and contacts regarding the technologies

Zelenskyy said that China was maintaining contacts with Russia regarding such technologies and that Ukraine expected they could be transferred to Russia in late December or January.

The president stressed that the United States also possesses the relevant technologies and said that he had already partly discussed the matter with Elon Musk.

"We have already spoken with Elon; our teams are to discuss this issue. I believe this is important," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Trump and Xi Jinping meet at White House: "China and US are great powers; we will develop our friendship"