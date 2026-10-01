Three men found in Bukovyna hidden in truck for transport to Moldova. VIDEO

Border guards in Bukovyna thwarted an attempt to illegally transport three men of military age out of Ukraine in a truck among wooden boards.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The incident occurred late in the evening at the Rososhany road border crossing on the border with Moldova. A truck arrived to leave Ukraine, and its driver assured border guards that he was transporting only sawn timber.

However, while inspecting the trailer, border guards discovered a concealed compartment among structures made of wooden boards, where three passengers were hiding.

Law enforcement officers established that the residents of the Odesa and Kyiv regions had paid a total of USD 50,000 for this dangerous "transfer".

The truck driver has already been formally notified that he is suspected of illegally transporting people across Ukraine’s state border. The court remanded him in custody with the option of bail.

Administrative offence reports were drawn up against the detained passengers for attempting to cross the state border illegally.

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