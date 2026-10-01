Russia attacks Pavlohrad again: administrative building catches fire in city centre

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported a fire in an administrative building in central Pavlohrad caused by an enemy attack.

This was stated in a post on the regional military administration chief’s Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Administrative building catches fire in central Pavlohrad

"The enemy attacked Pavlohrad again. A fire broke out. An administrative building in the city centre caught fire," Hanzha wrote.

According to him, information about casualties from this attack is being clarified.

It was previously reported that Russian forces attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region during the day on October 1.

Three people injured

Three people were injured in the strike. They include a 69-year-old woman and two men aged 24 and 42.

The woman was taken to hospital in serious condition. The two men are in moderately serious condition.

Medical staff is providing all those injured with the necessary care.

See more: Enemy has attacked Pavlohrad: lorries are on fire. PHOTO