Intimidate and paralyse: why Russia attacks Kyiv’s bridges / Uncensored. VIDEO

The strike on Kyiv’s Pivdennyi Bridge – an attempt to disrupt life in the capital and sow panic?

Journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva analyses the attack and explains how fears over transport links between the banks of the Dnipro can become a tool for pressuring Ukrainians. Why does Russia attack bridges, and what role might jet-powered Shahed drones play? How do rumours about the "left bank being cut off" spread? And what could Ukraine’s response be?

This episode examines threats to Kyiv’s transport infrastructure, the significance of the Crimean Bridge for the Kremlin, negotiations with the United States, and the need to strengthen protection of Ukraine’s rear areas.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Read more: Explosions heard in Kyiv: drone debris falls near metro station in Dniprovskyi district