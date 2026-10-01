Enemy strikes Kyiv’s Pivdennyi Bridge again: metro and surface transport services suspended (updated)

On Thursday evening, October 1, debris from a Russian drone fell near a metro station in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district. The roadway of the Pivdennyi Bridge was also hit.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Aftermath of the attack

According to Klitschko, trees caught fire, and emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

The Ukrainian Air Force had earlier warned of a jet-powered UAV in the Pozniaky area.

Four metro stations on the red line are located in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district: Hidropark, Livoberezhna, Darnytsia and Chernihivska.

At 8:45 p.m., a yellow alert was declared again in Kyiv due to the UAV threat. Explosions were heard in the capital.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kyiv with drones: Warehouses were hit in Obolon district

Updated

Klitschko later clarified that Russia struck Kyiv’s Pivdennyi Bridge again in the evening. The roadway was hit. Emergency services are on their way to the scene.

According to the mayor, preliminary information indicates that the UAV strike damaged a bridge support, a crash barrier, the roadway and a protective concrete barrier for the metro. Metro specialists are disconnecting power to the tracks. Metro and surface public transport services across the bridge have been suspended.

Attacks on October 1

During the Russian attack on Kyiv on October 1, Russia carried out two drone strikes near the supporting structure of Kyiv’s Pivdennyi Bridge. Metro services across the bridge were temporarily suspended. As of the evening of October 1, green line trains were running between Syrets and Vydubychi, and between Osokorky and Chervonyi Khutir.

During the day, the grounds of the Institute for Nuclear Research, which houses Kyiv’s research reactor (WWR-M), were also struck.

On October 1, Russian forces struck a school building with a drone in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, damaging the facade and causing a fire. More than 100 pupils and around 60 staff members were in a shelter at the time of the attack. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

Watch more: Moment of Russian strike on South Bridge in Kyiv during attack on capital. VIDEO