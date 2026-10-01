Enemy attacked Kyiv with drones: Warehouses were hit in Obolon district

On the evening of September 30, a Russian attack struck a warehouse in Kyiv’s Obolon district.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Strike on warehouses

"In the Obolon district, a warehouse was hit. Emergency services are heading to the scene," Klitschko wrote.

Earlier, he reported that debris had fallen in the Holosiivskyi district—on the grounds of a research institution, where grassy ground caught fire, and in an open area near the road, where trees caught fire.

Drone attack

As a reminder, on the evening of September 30, the occupiers continued to attack Ukraine with drones. Air raid alerts have been issued in several regions due to the threat of strikes.

Read more: Russian "Shahed" clipped high-rise building in Obolon and crashed without detonating. VIDEO