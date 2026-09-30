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News Attack of drones
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Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 30 September: air-raid alert has been issued

Attack by Russian drones

Russian occupiers continue to attack Ukraine with strikes and rocket-powered UAVs on the evening of 30 September. Air raid alerts have been issued in a number of regions due to the threat of strikes.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Movement of strike UAVs

At 18:22 – Khmelnytskyi region: a jet-powered UAV heading towards Starokostiantyniv from the east.

At 18:30 – A jet-powered UAV heading for Kremenchuk from the south-east.

At 18:36 – A jet-powered UAV flew past Ukrainka, heading for Kyiv.

At 18:56 – A jet-powered UAV heading for Poznyaki.

During an air-raid alert, stay in safe places!

Read more: Russia attacked Ukraine with 285 drones during day: air defence forces shot down 254 UAVs

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