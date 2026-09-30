Russia attacked Ukraine with 285 drones during day: air defence forces shot down 254 UAVs

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 285 strike UAVs of various types during the day on 30 September. Air defence forces shot down or suppressed 254 enemy UAVs.

This is stated in a report by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Scale of the drone attack

"During the day on 30 September (from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 285 strike UAVs (174 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and drones of other types," the report said.

Air defence results

According to preliminary data, air defence forces shot down or suppressed 254 UAVs during that period (including 146 jet-powered drones).

Watch more: Ukrainian Su-27s bombed ruscist position with personnel and ammunition. VIDEO

Missile strikes

In addition, the enemy launched a ballistic missile and several "Banderol"/"Dan-T" missiles in the eastern sector. The information is currently being verified.

Enemy attack continues

The Air Force added that, as of 6:30 p.m., around 10 enemy strike drones remained in Ukrainian airspace. It urged people not to ignore air raid alerts.

Watch more: Ukrainian Su-27s bombed ruscist position with personnel and ammunition. VIDEO