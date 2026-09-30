Russian "Shahed" clipped high-rise building in Obolon and crashed without detonating. VIDEO

A video recorded during Russia’s attack on Kyiv with strike drones has been posted online. According to those who published it, one of the "Shaheds" clipped an apartment building in Obolon and crashed without detonating.

As Censor.NET reports, eyewitnesses filmed the moment the Russian drone fell.

The short recording shows a "Shahed" flying at low altitude amid dense residential development and rapidly losing altitude.

According to the video’s authors, the drone clipped a high-rise building during its flight and then crashed.

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There was no explosion after the crash. The released footage shows neither a flash nor the detonation of the Russian drone’s warhead.

"A ‘Shahed’ clipped a building and crashed in Obolon in Kyiv. Fortunately, it did not detonate," those who published the video wrote in a comment.

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