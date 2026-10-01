Moment of Russian strike on South Bridge in Kyiv during attack on capital. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the moment of the Russian strike near the South Bridge in Kyiv during the attack on the capital.

According to Censor.NET, the footage of the strike was filmed by eyewitnesses.

The footage shows the South Bridge and the moment of impact. An explosion follows the strike, and smoke rises above the impact site.

On 1 October, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with strike drones. The capital and the Kyiv region came under air attack throughout the morning.

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