Russian forces struck South Bridge in Kyiv twice: traffic has been temporarily suspended. VIDEO

Russian occupiers have struck the South Bridge in Kyiv.

This was reported by Channel 5, as relayed by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

It is known that a drone struck a fence near the carriageway of the bridge.

See more: Aftermath of strike on school in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district: pupils and staff were taking shelter. PHOTOS

"Passengers heard a powerful explosion and saw a flash. Immediately afterwards, smoke appeared in the carriage and ash rained down from the ventilation system.



No one was injured. The train reached the right bank, at ‘Vydubychi’ station, where the passengers were disembarked. It is not yet known whether the train sustained any damage," the publication reports.

Another train then took over the service on the green line.

At the moment of impact, the driver accelerated and moved passengers away from the epicentre.

Mayor Klitschko later confirmed the attack.

"Two UAV strikes near the support structure of the South Bridge. Metro and ground public transportation across the bridge have been suspended for now.

Specialists from the "Kyivavtoshliakhmist" municipal enterprise are inspecting the condition of the structure following the strikes," the statement reads.

Change in traffic

Due to the Russian Federation’s attack, trains on the "green" metro line and surface public transportation crossing the South Bridge are temporarily operating on a modified schedule.

Trains on the "green" metro line are operating only on underground sections:

"Syrets" – "Vydubychi";

"Osokorky" – "Chervonyi Khutir."

Buses Nos. 22 and 91 will run across the Darnytsia Railway Bridge in both directions.

"At around 11:30 a.m., while the train was in motion, dust entered the passenger compartment through the ventilation system as a result of a shock wave. Neither the passengers nor the train operator were injured. The windows and structure of the car were not damaged. The train was taken to the depot for further inspection," the Kyiv City State Administration added.

Ground public transportation across the South Bridge is resuming as usual, according to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Based on preliminary inspection results, experts from the municipal enterprise "Kyivavtoshliakhmist" found no critical damage to the structure.

Buses Nos. 22 and 91 have resumed service across the South Bridge and are operating on their regular routes.

Further updates will be provided regarding the resumption of regular subway service.

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