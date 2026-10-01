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Aftermath of strike on school in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district: pupils and staff were taking shelter. PHOTOS
Russian invaders struck one of the schools in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv with a drone.
This was reported by the capital’s police, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties as a result of the strike.
"At the time of the attack, over 100 pupils and around 60 staff members were in a shelter.
The strike damaged the façade of the school building at the third-floor level, causing a subsequent fire," the statement said.
Law enforcement officers, bomb disposal experts and rescue workers are at the scene.
The State Emergency Service reported damage on the third floor of a four-story building. A fire broke out, which rescue workers have already extinguished.
Strike on Kyiv on 1 October
- It is known that this morning, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with drones, striking a school and warehouse facilities in the Solomyanskyi district.
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