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News Shelling of Kyiv
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Aftermath of strike on school in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district: pupils and staff were taking shelter. PHOTOS

Russian invaders struck one of the schools in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv with a drone.

This was reported by the capital’s police, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties as a result of the strike.

"At the time of the attack, over 100 pupils and around 60 staff members were in a shelter.

The strike damaged the façade of the school building at the third-floor level, causing a subsequent fire," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers, bomb disposal experts and rescue workers are at the scene.

The State Emergency Service reported damage on the third floor of a four-story building. A fire broke out, which rescue workers have already extinguished.

Удар по школі в Солом’янському районі Києва: що відомо?
Удар по школі в Солом’янському районі Києва: що відомо?
Удар по школі в Солом’янському районі Києва: що відомо?
Удар по школі в Солом’янському районі Києва: що відомо?
Удар по школі в Солом’янському районі Києва: що відомо?

Удар по школі в Солом'янському районі Києва: що відомо?
Удар по школі в Солом'янському районі Києва: що відомо?
Удар по школі в Солом'янському районі Києва: що відомо?
Удар по школі в Солом'янському районі Києва: що відомо?

Read more: Kyiv experienced over 242 hours of air raid alerts in September—one-third of total time

Strike on Kyiv on 1 October

  • It is known that this morning, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with drones, striking a school and warehouse facilities in the Solomyanskyi district.

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Kyiv (3337) shoot out (19118) school (218)
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