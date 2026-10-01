Kyiv experienced over 242 hours of air raid alerts in September—one-third of total time
In September 2026, air raid alerts in Kyiv lasted a total of 242 hours and 40 minutes, or 33.7% of the total time for the month.
This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"According to figures from the official history of 'Digital Kyiv,' for September 2026, this amounts to 242 hours and 40 minutes—33.70% of the total time for the month," the statement reads.
Types of threats:
- With red threats—41 hours and 50 minutes, or 5.81% of a month.
- Just the drone threat alone accounted for 159 hours and 2 minutes, or 22.09%.
- Without specifying the type—41 hours 49 minutes, or 5.81%.
What led up to this?
- Earlier, Economy Minister Kravchenko stated that one hour of air raid alerts costs Ukraine's economy $45 million.
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