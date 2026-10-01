Kyiv experienced over 242 hours of air raid alerts in September—one-third of total time

In September 2026, air raid alerts in Kyiv lasted a total of 242 hours and 40 minutes, or 33.7% of the total time for the month.

This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"According to figures from the official history of 'Digital Kyiv,' for September 2026, this amounts to 242 hours and 40 minutes—33.70% of the total time for the month," the statement reads.

Types of threats:

With red threats—41 hours and 50 minutes, or 5.81% of a month.

Just the drone threat alone accounted for 159 hours and 2 minutes, or 22.09%.

Without specifying the type—41 hours 49 minutes, or 5.81%.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kyiv with drones: Warehouses were hit in Obolon district

What led up to this?

Earlier, Economy Minister Kravchenko stated that one hour of air raid alerts costs Ukraine's economy $45 million.

Read: Plans are in place to pay Kyiv ambulance workers extra for working during air raid alerts and at sites of Russian attacks. PHOTO