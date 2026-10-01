Moment Russian drone struck school in Kyiv during morning attack. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing the moment a Russian attack drone struck a school building in Kyiv during the morning attack on the capital on 1 October.
According to Censor.NET, the moment of the Russian strike was captured by a camera near the site of the impact.
In the footage, a drone can be seen approaching the school building at a low altitude. A moment later, the drone strikes the building, followed by an explosion.
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