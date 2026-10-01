ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12005 visitors online
News Military helicopter crashes in Russia
1 926 16

Military helicopter crashes in Russia’s Voronezh region: crew did not survive

Three killed in military helicopter crash in Voronezh region

A military helicopter crashed in Russia’s Voronezh region. Three crew members were killed.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Russian media.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Military helicopter crashes in Voronezh region, killing three

The crash occurred in Anninsky district. All crew members on board were killed.

Watch more: Russian ’Gerbera’ shot down from helicopter: enemy UAV crashed into field and exploded. VIDEO

Author: 

helicopter_ (333) Voronezh Oblast (7)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 