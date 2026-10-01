Military helicopter crashes in Russia’s Voronezh region: crew did not survive
A military helicopter crashed in Russia’s Voronezh region. Three crew members were killed.
Censor.NET reports this, citing Russian media.
Military helicopter crashes in Voronezh region, killing three
The crash occurred in Anninsky district. All crew members on board were killed.
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