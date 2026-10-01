Military helicopter crashes in Russia’s Voronezh region: crew did not survive

A military helicopter crashed in Russia’s Voronezh region. Three crew members were killed.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Russian media.

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Military helicopter crashes in Voronezh region, killing three

The crash occurred in Anninsky district. All crew members on board were killed.

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