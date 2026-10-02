US has imposed sanctions on Russian payment system

The US Department of the Treasury has imposed economic sanctions on the Russian company A7, which helped sanctioned entities, individuals and governments to circumvent restrictions, particularly those imposed on Iran.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a US Treasury Department announcement dated 1 October.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Over $91 billion was channelled through the A7 network

According to the US Treasury, A7 set up a network of firms that helped sanctioned entities purchase goods from around the world. This included both civilian goods and products for military purposes.

The network was set up and maintained by individuals who were already subject to US sanctions. It built up a global system of sub-agents — companies used to disguise payments linked to sanctioned sectors and individuals under the guise of ordinary commercial activity.

According to the network’s own data, in January 2026, A7 reported processing over 2,000 transactions daily.

The total volume of transactions exceeded 7.5 trillion roubles, or around $91.5 billion. This accounted for approximately 13 per cent of Russia’s foreign trade volume in 2025.

Read more: Zelenskyy turned down "very powerful" munitions because he lacked necessary equipment – Trump

US announces dismantling of A7 financial infrastructure

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the US intends to shut down the financial infrastructure that helps Iran and other sanctioned entities circumvent restrictions.

"Today’s action targeting A7 continues Treasury’s unprecedented efforts to isolate Iran and its financial enablers," said Bessent.

According to him, individuals who assist in the illegal financing of US adversaries may lose access to the US financial system.

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces economic and trade sanctions, has designated A7 as a significant transnational criminal organisation.

Certain elements of the A7 network had already been subject to US sanctions in August 2025.

It was previously reported that US congressmen had called on Trump not to ease sanctions against Russia and to apply the ‘Graham Bill’.