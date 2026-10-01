Zelenskyy turned down "very powerful" munitions because he lacked necessary equipment – Trump

Donald Trump said the United States had been actively stockpiling munitions over the past six months, some of which Ukraine had previously not received because it lacked the necessary aircraft and equipment.

He told reporters this, Censor.NET reports, citing TIME.

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According to Trump, the United States has plenty of weapons.

"You know, we've been stocking up for the last six months. Biden gave away massive amounts of munitions to Ukraine. Much more so than what we spent, and—but we're in great shape. And we're in great shape, but we're also now stocking up big and making—and we're keeping it. You know, we'll get it out to others, you know, our allies," the US leader said.

At the same time, Trump noted that "we have slightly less of some types of munitions than others."

Read more: Russia expects to "break" Ukraine with large-scale winter strikes and force it to make concessions – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy’s "refusal"

" We have that middle grade and upper middle grade, which is very powerful, which is stronger than it's ever been before. There are munitions that President Zelenskyy wouldn't take, but it's very powerful ammunition. He wouldn't take because he didn't have airplanes and things that you need for that ammunition," the US president said.

Read more: Pentagon has allocated almost all of $400 million in aid for Ukraine ahead of end of financial year