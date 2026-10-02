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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war amount to approximately 1,537,390 personnel (+1,520 over the past day), 12,388 tanks, 50,592 artillery systems, and 25,471 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,535,870 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to October 2, 2026, are estimated at

  • personnel—approximately 1,537,390 (+1,520) people wounded and killed);
  • tanks – 12,388 (+0) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,471 (+7) units
  • artillery systems – 50,592 (+37) units
  • MLRS – 2,175 (+1) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,683 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 443 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 356 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,810 (+7) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 542,853 (+1,470) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,126 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 156,309 (+422) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,780 (+6) units

Read more: 173 combat engagements on front: most fighting in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Втрати росіян станом на ранок 2 жовтня

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Russian Army (12628) Armed Forces HQ (5620) liquidation (3200) elimination (8125)
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