173 combat engagements on front: most fighting in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

A total of 173 combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day.

This is stated in the Armed Forces General Staff’s update as of 10 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy strikes

The enemy carried out 63 airstrikes, dropping 187 guided aerial bombs. It also deployed 3,994 kamikaze drones and shelled populated areas and Ukrainian troop positions 1,844 times.

Situation in the north

During the day, in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy assaulted Ukrainian positions five times near Vovchansk and Chaikivka and towards Mala Vovcha.

Read more: Enemy UAV warehouse, command and observation post, and support facilities have been struck, - General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance near Nadiia, Novoselivka and Dibrova. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces stopped six attempts by the invaders to advance near Ozerne, Yampil and Kryva Luka, and towards Pyskunivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defence Forces repelled 22 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Illinivka, Sofiivka and Vilne, and towards Osykove and Hruzke.

A total of 24 attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near Krasnopodillia, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Svitle, Vodianske and Molodetske, and towards Hannivka, Dobropillia, Novohryshyne and Serhiivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 56 occupiers were eliminated, and eight were wounded in this direction today. Ukrainian forces destroyed one vehicle, six pieces of special equipment, one UAV control point, a fuel and lubricants depot, and one enemy shelter. One vehicle and 64 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 170 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Our defenders repelled one attack by the occupiers in the Oleksandrivka direction near Ternove.

Read more: 189 combat engagements on front line. Most intense fighting continues in Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk sectors, General Staff says

Situation in the south

Two enemy assaults were recorded in the Huliaipole direction, near Huliaipilske.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defence Forces repelled three enemy attacks towards Prymorske.

"The enemy conducted no offensive operations in the Northern Slobozhanskyi, Kupiansk, Kramatorsk or Prydniprovske directions," the General Staff said.

Read more: "Kasta" enemy radar stations, UAV command posts, and Russian ammunition depots have been struck, - General Staff

There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions.