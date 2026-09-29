189 combat engagements on front line. Most intense fighting continues in Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk sectors, General Staff says

Since the start of September 29, there have been 189 combat engagements on the front line.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s battlefield update as of 10:00 p.m. on September 29, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Attacks on Ukraine

Aggressor launched one missile strike and 46 air strikes, dropping 172 guided aerial bombs. They also used 5,763 kamikaze drones to carry out strikes and shelled Ukrainian positions and populated areas 1,938 times.

Situation in the north

One Russian assault has been recorded in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors since the start of the day. Occupiers carried out one air strike using four KABs and shelled Ukrainian positions and populated areas 45 times, including four attacks with multiple launch rocket systems.

See more: Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since beginning of war amount to approximately 1,528,970 personnel (+1,690 over the past day), 12,384 tanks, 50,428 artillery systems, and 25,442 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions five times toward Starytsia, Okhrimivka, Mala Vovcha and Vilkhuvatka. One of these attacks is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces made one attempt to improve their positions by assaulting toward Putnykove.

Fighting in the east

Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian attempts to advance in the Lyman sector, near Shyikivka, Novoselivka, Zarichne, Drobysheve and Dibrova. Fighting is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces stopped four Russian attempts to advance near Ozerne, Pyskunivka and Mykolaivka. One Russian assault is ongoing.

Read more: New record for AFU: 2,090 invaders eliminated in single day! Total combat losses for the Russian Federation since the start of the war: approximately 1,531,060 personnel, 12,385 tanks, 50,477 artillery systems, and 25,450 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian forces conducted no assaults in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Defence forces repelled 20 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka and toward Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Rozkishne, Stepanivka, Toretske, Vilne and Kucheriv Yar.

Enemy carried out 14 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. Occupire attempted to advance toward Svitlе, Krasnopodillia, Novohryshyne, Kucheriv Yar, Serhiivka and Molodetske. Two engagements are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 26 occupiers were eliminated and three wounded in this sector today. Ukrainian forces destroyed one piece of specialized equipment and three shelters. One vehicle and 48 personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 174 drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Read more: Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai hit – General Staff

Fighting in the south

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked toward Novoheorhiivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near Rizdvianka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers attempted to improve their position, attacking three times toward Zarichne and Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the occupiers conducted no assaults.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other sectors.

Read more: Strike on Russia’s military-industrial complex: three missile manufacturing plants hit, - General Staff