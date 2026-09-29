189 combat engagements on front line. Most intense fighting continues in Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk sectors, General Staff says
Since the start of September 29, there have been 189 combat engagements on the front line.
This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s battlefield update as of 10:00 p.m. on September 29, Censor.NET reports.
Attacks on Ukraine
Aggressor launched one missile strike and 46 air strikes, dropping 172 guided aerial bombs. They also used 5,763 kamikaze drones to carry out strikes and shelled Ukrainian positions and populated areas 1,938 times.
Situation in the north
One Russian assault has been recorded in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors since the start of the day. Occupiers carried out one air strike using four KABs and shelled Ukrainian positions and populated areas 45 times, including four attacks with multiple launch rocket systems.
Fighting in Kharkiv region
In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions five times toward Starytsia, Okhrimivka, Mala Vovcha and Vilkhuvatka. One of these attacks is ongoing.
In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces made one attempt to improve their positions by assaulting toward Putnykove.
Fighting in the east
Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian attempts to advance in the Lyman sector, near Shyikivka, Novoselivka, Zarichne, Drobysheve and Dibrova. Fighting is ongoing.
- In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces stopped four Russian attempts to advance near Ozerne, Pyskunivka and Mykolaivka. One Russian assault is ongoing.
Russian forces conducted no assaults in the Kramatorsk sector.
- In the Kostiantynivka sector, Defence forces repelled 20 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka and toward Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Rozkishne, Stepanivka, Toretske, Vilne and Kucheriv Yar.
- Enemy carried out 14 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. Occupire attempted to advance toward Svitlе, Krasnopodillia, Novohryshyne, Kucheriv Yar, Serhiivka and Molodetske. Two engagements are ongoing.
According to preliminary estimates, 26 occupiers were eliminated and three wounded in this sector today. Ukrainian forces destroyed one piece of specialized equipment and three shelters. One vehicle and 48 personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 174 drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed.
Fighting in the south
- In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked toward Novoheorhiivka.
- In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near Rizdvianka.
- In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers attempted to improve their position, attacking three times toward Zarichne and Pavlivka.
- In the Prydniprovske sector, the occupiers conducted no assaults.
There were no significant changes in the situation in other sectors.
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