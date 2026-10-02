European security system without US would be very dangerous – Budanov

Creating a future European security system without the participation of the United States would be a very dangerous scenario. At the same time, the final model of Europe’s new security architecture has not yet been established.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, stated this in an exclusive interview with Euronews

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According to the head of the Presidential Office, it is too early to discuss Ukraine’s specific role in the future European security system, since the model for this architecture is still under development.

"What will the future architecture of European security actually look like? There is no answer to this question at the moment, but everyone is working on it," Budanov said.

He emphasized that it is first necessary to define a general model for European security, after which it will be possible to determine the role of each state participating in the system.

At the same time, Budanov stated that the idea of such an architecture functioning without the United States would be very dangerous for Europe.

"I think that those who will be drafting this doctrine should consider a wide range of options. But it seems to me that this is a bad option. A very bad one, and very dangerous for Europe," he said.

Ukraine is developing the production of new interceptors

Separately, Budanov spoke about the development of Ukrainian defense technologies, particularly systems for intercepting jet-powered drones.

Countries that have already signed relevant agreements with Ukraine as part of the Drone Deal initiative may continue negotiations regarding specific types of defense products.

At the same time, according to Budanov, meeting Ukraine’s needs remains a priority.

Read more: Pentagon did not invite key allies to NATO meeting – Politico

"We will be able to meet the demand from other countries once we have, first and foremost, met our own country's needs for such products," the head of the Presidential Office emphasized.

Ukraine may expand its defense production in Europe

Budanov noted that future cooperation with European partners could involve the creation of joint ventures and manufacturing facilities outside Ukraine, with the involvement of Ukrainian engineers.

Such enterprises may be jointly owned by Ukrainian and foreign parties. According to Budanov, locating production abroad is advisable when it provides Ukraine with certain advantages.

At the same time, he believes that certain critically important technologies must be kept right here in Ukraine.

Among the key strengths of Ukraine's defense-industrial complex, Budanov cited the speed of innovation implementation and the ability to scale up production.

"The speed of innovation, the speed of scaling up production—in other words, mass production," he said.

Read more: European Commission plans to allocate around €20 billion to joint EU–Ukraine defence projects – Kubilius